Kildare GAA: Sarsfields crash out to Carlow champs

Sarsfields crash out of Leinster Club SFC losing out to Carlow chamions, Éire Óg on a final score line of 1-12 to 0-9.

There was some fine display in the opening half, the highlight being a brilliant Eire Og goal from midfielder Jordan Morrissey to take a one point lead 1-4 to 0-6 on 18 minutes.

Srsfields hit back to level before the break, 1-5 to 0-8.

The second half was dominated by the Carlow boys with some fine scores from Christopher Blake, Darragh O'Brien and two excellent points from Cormac Mullins.

Sarsfields only raised one white flag in the second half, a Ray Cahill free and were reduced to 14 men when Sean Campbell was show a straight red late on.

Final score: Eire Og 1-12 Sarsfields 0-9.

Scorers: Éire Óg, Christopher Blake 0-5 (4 frees), Jordan Morrissey 1-1, Cormac Mullins 0-2, Ross Dunphy 0-1, Niall Quinlan 0-1 (s/line), Sean Gannon 0-1, Darragh O'Brien 0-1.

Sarsfields, Caoimhín McDonnell 0-3 (2 frees), Barry Coffey 0-2, Alan Smith 0-1, Shea Ryan 0-1, Cian Costigan 0-1, Ray Chill 0-1 (free).



ÉIRE ÓG: Ricky Keating; Richie Mahon, Mark Fitzgerald, Brendan Kavanagh; Jordan Lowry, Mark Furey, Paul McElligott; Jordan Morrissey, Cormac Mullins; Seán Gannon cpt., Darragh O'Brien, Eoghan Ruth; Christopher Blake, Ross Dunphy, Colm Hutlon. Subs: Derek Hayden for Colm Hulton (41 minutes); Niall Quinlan for Cormac Mullins (50 minutes); Reece Denieffe for Niall Quinlan (black card 57 minutes).



SARSFIELDS: Patrick O'Sullivan; Cian McConnell, Seán Campbell cpt., Tom Aspell; Shea Ryan, Ciaran McInerney Aspell, Darragh Ryan; Con Kavanagh, Caoimhín McDonnell; Cian Costigan, Decky McKenna, Conor Hartley; Barry Coffey, Ray Coffey, Alan Smith. Subs: Shane Doyle for Alan Smith (41 minutes); Brian McDonnell for Cian McConnell (56 minutes); Karl Hartley for Ray Cahill (52 minutes); Dave Shalvey for Deccy McKenna (56 minutes); RobbieConfrey for Cian Costigan (57 minutes).



REFEREE: Anthony Nolan, Wicklow.