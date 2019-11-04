Kildare man announced as new Louth LGFA senior football team manager

Wayne Freeman has been ratified as Louth LGFA's new senior team manager at tonight's County Board meeting at Páirc Clan na Gael.

The Kildare man, who hails from Monasterevin, replaces Darren Bishop, who stood down following September's All-Ireland JFC title win.

Freeman's backroom team is to be finalised over the coming weeks, although Lee Hunt - a Dubliner living in Kildare - is to come in as a selector. Two female members, hailing from The Wee County, are to be added.

Chairman Liam O'Neill revealed that interviews for the position took place over the last number of weeks, with former Dublin footballer Johnny Magee and Louth legend Orlaith Kirk having been part of the selection panel.

All-Ireland winning U16 manager Martin Duffy has been appointed minor boss, while the U12 and U14 vacancies were also filled. The choosing of an U16 manager was deferred.