Kildare GAA: Naas hurlers through to Leinster semi final

Naas booked their place in the Leinster Club IHC semi final with a fully deserved five point win over Wexford champions Cloghbawn at Enniscorthy this afternoon.



Cloghbawn got off to the better start playing with the aid of the strong breeze and with free taker Harry Kehoe in fine form, the Wexford champions who only won their title six days ago, edged in front and stayed there to the break.

After a slow start Naas gradually came into the game with points from James Burke and Jack Sheridan.

When the long whistle arrived to give both teams a bit of a breather the score board read Cloghbawn 0-7 Naas 0-4.

On the change of ends it was Naas who took control, cut the lead back and leveled on 39 minutes through James Burke, taking the lead for the first time two minutes later with a Brian Byrne free.

It was all Naas at this stage and with James Burke, Brian Byrne and Jack Sheridan in top form pulled clear to win by a fully deserved five points.

Naas now take on Tommy Walsh and Co of Tullaroan (Kilkenny) in two weeks time in the Leinster semi final.

Scorers: Naas, Brian Byrne 0-4 (4 frees), Jack Sheridan 0-4 (2 frees, s/l), James Burke 0-4, Shane Ryan 0-1 Sean Gainey 0-1.

Cloughbawn, Harry Kehoe 0-6 (5 frees), Bib Whitte 0-2, MJ Furlong 0-1,

NAAS: Jeff Keane; Paul Sullivan, Richie Hogan, Darach MacDonncha; Sean Gainey, Rian Boran, Simon Leacy; Shane Broderick, John O'Malley; James Burke, Ross Kelly, Cathal Dowling; Shane Ryan, Brian Byrne, Jack Sheridan. Subs: Michael Purcell for John O'Malley (35 minutes): Conor Dowling for Shane Ryan (53 minutes); Mark Nevin for James Burke (61 minutes).



CLOUGHBAWN: Noel Carter; Gavin Murphy, Tomás Furlong, James Dempsey; Barry Kehoe, Corey Bolger, Johnny Cullen; Colm Kehoe, Paidi Cullen; Eanna Doyle, Alan Carton cpt., Connal Flood; Bob Whitty, MJ Furlong, Harry Keohoe. Subs: Joey Lawler for Corey Bolger (40 minutes).



REFEREE: Richie Fitzsimons, Offaly.