Kildare GAA: Sarsfields crowned senior champions

Sarsfields were crowned Joe Mallon Motors SFC at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon after a rip-roaring replay that saw Davy Burke's side pull clear in the second half with goals from Cian Costigan and Shane Doyle.

Sarsfields dominated early on and led 0-5 to 0-1 after 13 minutes but Moorefield came storming back with a goal from Niall Hurley Lynch that saw the champions go in at the break leading 1-7 to 0-8.

Mid-way into the second half they sides were level with Sarsfields gaining a lot of the break ball regained the lead in the 45 with a Barry Coffey point.

A Cian Costigan goal set up the win for Sarsfields who looked home and dried when leading 1-15 to 1-9.

Moorefield had a penalty saved and when a second one was awarded Eanna O'Connor converted.

However a block in midfield saw Sarsfields' Shane Doyle gain possession and with Moorefield keeper out the field the Sarfields subs found the empty net to make the final score reading Sarfields 2-15 to2-9.



Scorers: Sarsfields, Ben McCormack 0-4, Cian Costigan 1-0, Shane Doyle 1-0, Barry Coffey 0-3 (2 frees), Declan McKenna 0-2, Ray Chll 0-2 (2 frees), Darragh Ryan 0-2, Conor Hartley 0-2.



Moorefield, Eanna O'Connor 1-3 (penalty, 2 frees), Adam Tyrrell 0-2 (1 free), Niall Hurley Lynch 1-0, Cian O'Connor 0-1, Eddie Heavey 0-1, Ciaran Kelly 0-1, Cian O'Connor 0-1.



SARSFIELDS: Paddy O'Sullivan; Sean Campbell, Tom Aspell, Ciaran McInerney Aspell; Darragh Ryan, Con Kavanagh, Matty Byrne, Caoimhin McDonnell; Declan McKenna, Ben McCormack, Conor Hartley; Barry Coffey, Cian Costigan, Ray Cahill. Subs: Dave Shalvey for Caoimhin McDonnell (37 minutes); Diarmuid Hartley for Sean Campbell (40 minutes); Alan Smith for Ray Cahill (45 minutes); Shane Doyle for Cian Costigan (51 minutes); Brian McDonnell for Ciaran McInerney Aspell (57 minutes).



MOOREFIELD: Tom Kinsella; Liam Callaghan, Liam Healy, Sean Healy; Kevin Murnaghan, Sean Dempsey, James Murray cpt.; Aaron Masterson, Cian O'Connor; Adam Tyrrell, Eddie Heavey, Eanna O'Connor; Niall Hurley Lynch, Jason Philips, Ciaran Kelly. Subs: Anthony Durney for Kevin Murnaghan (19 minutes); David Whyte for Jason Philips (34 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Ciaran Kelly (43 minutes); Daryl Flynn for Niall Hurley Lynch (45 miutes); Daire Dunne for Ededie Heavey (61 minutes); Eoin O'Connor for Liam Callaghaan (63 minutes).

REFEREE: Liam Herbert.