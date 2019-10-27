Kildare GAA: Sarsfields crowned senior champions
Coverage proudly supported by Joe Mallon Renault Motors
Cian Costigan on the ball for Sarsfields
Sarsfields were crowned Joe Mallon Motors SFC at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon after a rip-roaring replay that saw Davy Burke's side pull clear in the second half with goals from Cian Costigan and Shane Doyle.
Sarsfields dominated early on and led 0-5 to 0-1 after 13 minutes but Moorefield came storming back with a goal from Niall Hurley Lynch that saw the champions go in at the break leading 1-7 to 0-8.
Mid-way into the second half they sides were level with Sarsfields gaining a lot of the break ball regained the lead in the 45 with a Barry Coffey point.
A Cian Costigan goal set up the win for Sarsfields who looked home and dried when leading 1-15 to 1-9.
Moorefield had a penalty saved and when a second one was awarded Eanna O'Connor converted.
However a block in midfield saw Sarsfields' Shane Doyle gain possession and with Moorefield keeper out the field the Sarfields subs found the empty net to make the final score reading Sarfields 2-15 to2-9.
Scorers: Sarsfields, Ben McCormack 0-4, Cian Costigan 1-0, Shane Doyle 1-0, Barry Coffey 0-3 (2 frees), Declan McKenna 0-2, Ray Chll 0-2 (2 frees), Darragh Ryan 0-2, Conor Hartley 0-2.
Moorefield, Eanna O'Connor 1-3 (penalty, 2 frees), Adam Tyrrell 0-2 (1 free), Niall Hurley Lynch 1-0, Cian O'Connor 0-1, Eddie Heavey 0-1, Ciaran Kelly 0-1, Cian O'Connor 0-1.
SARSFIELDS: Paddy O'Sullivan; Sean Campbell, Tom Aspell, Ciaran McInerney Aspell; Darragh Ryan, Con Kavanagh, Matty Byrne, Caoimhin McDonnell; Declan McKenna, Ben McCormack, Conor Hartley; Barry Coffey, Cian Costigan, Ray Cahill. Subs: Dave Shalvey for Caoimhin McDonnell (37 minutes); Diarmuid Hartley for Sean Campbell (40 minutes); Alan Smith for Ray Cahill (45 minutes); Shane Doyle for Cian Costigan (51 minutes); Brian McDonnell for Ciaran McInerney Aspell (57 minutes).
MOOREFIELD: Tom Kinsella; Liam Callaghan, Liam Healy, Sean Healy; Kevin Murnaghan, Sean Dempsey, James Murray cpt.; Aaron Masterson, Cian O'Connor; Adam Tyrrell, Eddie Heavey, Eanna O'Connor; Niall Hurley Lynch, Jason Philips, Ciaran Kelly. Subs: Anthony Durney for Kevin Murnaghan (19 minutes); David Whyte for Jason Philips (34 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Ciaran Kelly (43 minutes); Daryl Flynn for Niall Hurley Lynch (45 miutes); Daire Dunne for Ededie Heavey (61 minutes); Eoin O'Connor for Liam Callaghaan (63 minutes).
REFEREE: Liam Herbert.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on