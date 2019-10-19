Kildare GAA: Congress passes new Two Tier Football Championship for 2020

A new Two Tier Championship System in Gaelic Football will come into operation for the 2020 season. The proposal, along with the three rule changes, were all given the green light at the Special Congress held at Pairc Ui Chaoimh this afternoon.

The Two Tier System will see teams from Division 3 and 4 (standings at the end of the 2020 Allianz Football League) who did not make it to their respective provincial finals, play in a new knock-out Tier 2 Championship.

The knock-on effect will mean their will now be only two Football Qualifying Rounds instead of the four heretofore.

All three rule changes for football were heavily backed.

A player who picks up a black card will now go to a sin bin for a 10 minute period; any delay(s) during that ten minute period will not be considered;

The advanced mark will come into operation while

All kick-outs will now be taken from the 20m line.

The new rules will also see the number of substitutes allowed reduced from six back to the original five.

These rules will come into operation in four weeks time for any competitions that haven't already commenced.