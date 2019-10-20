Kildare GAA: Naas retain minor football title

Defending champions, Naas, made it back-to-back minor titles when defeating Clane in the Manguard Plus final at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.

Hot favourites Naas were in control throughout this one and led at the break 1-9 to 0-3, the goal coming from man-of-the-match Brendan Quinn.

Clane did fill the Naas net twice on the resumption, a penalty from Mark Kelly and another from Sean Connolly but they were never going to put Naas under pressure who ran out winners on a final score line of Naas 3-17 Clane 1-9.



Scorers: Naas, Brendan Quinn 1-3, Alex Beirne 0-4, Eoin Maguire 1-1, Drew Costello 1-1, Dan Woulfe 0-2, Tom Browne 0-2 (1 free), Sam Morrissey 0-2, Paddy McDermott 0-2 (free).



Clane, Mark Kelly 1-2 (penalty), Sean Connolly 1-1 (free), Cormac Vassard 0-1 (free), Eoin Touhig 0-1, Oisin O'Sullilvan 0-1, Keelan O'Connell 0-1.



NAAS: David Morrissey; Paddy Kelly, Mark Maguire, Eamonn Dunne; Nick Sweeney, Eoin Archbold, Paddy McDermott; Drew Costello, Jack Cleary; Tom Browne, Alex Beirne, Sam Morrissey; David Lynch, Brendan Quinn, Dan Woulfe. Subs: Eoin Maguire for David Lynch (40 minutes); Joe Murphy for Drew Costello (47 minutes): Ferran O'Sullivan for Paddy Kelly (50 minutes); Neil Aherne for Dan Woulfe (54 minutes); Conor McGroary for Dan Woulfe (57 minutes); Declan Kirwan for Tom Browne (62 minutes).



CLANE: Cian Burke; Evan Kelly, Sam Hilliard, Keelan O'Connell; Cian Shanahan, John Lynch, Harry O'Neill; Danny Vaughan, Rob Davitt; Sam Reilly, Aaron Connolly, Mark Kelly; Sean Connolly, Cormac Vissard, Adam Fanning. Subs: Oisin Tighe for Cormac Vissard (20 minutes); Oisin O'Sullivan for Aaron Connolly (half time): Chris Nason for Adam Fanning (50 minutes); Ger Darcy for Keelan O'Connell (56 minutes); Kyle Grehan for Sam Reilly (52 minutes); Eoin Touhig for Danny Vaughan (61 minutes).



REFEREE: Conor Daly.