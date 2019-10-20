Kildare GAA: Moorefield and Sarsfields play out a thrilling draw

Moorefield and Sarsfields must try again following a thrilling Kildare SFC final at St Conleth's' Park, this afternoon.

In an all action game that flowed and ebbed it took a brilliant Barry Coffey point to level up matters in the 65th minute.

Moorefield were in control early on with first half goals from Mark McDermott and Eanna O'Connor and led at the break 2-5 to 0-9.

Sarsfields took the lead for the first time on 42 minutes but Moorefield came back to level.

It was touch and go before Moorefield took the lead again but Barry Coffey had the last say hitting a brilliant point from a tight angle to tie it up.

Final score: Moorefield 2-9 Sarsfields 0-15.

Replay next Sunday.



Scorers: Moorefield, Eanna O'Connor 1-4 (2 frees), Eddie Heavey 0-2, Mark McDermott 1-0, Adam Tyrrell 0-1, Aaron Masterson 0-1, Liam Callaghan 0-1.



Sarsfields, Barry Coffey 0-5, Ray Cahill 0-6 (3 frees), Matty Byrne 0-1, Caoimhin McDonnell 0-1, Ben McCormack 0-1 (free), Alan Smith 0-1.



MOOREFIELD: Ian McDonnell; Liam Callaghan, Liam Healy, Mark Dempsey; Kevin Murnaghan, James Murray cpt., Sean Healy; Aaron Masterson, David Whyte; Cian O'Connor, Eddie Heavey, Anthony Durney; Niall Hurley Lynch, Mark McDermott, Eanna O'Connor. Subs: Adam Tyrrell for Niall Hurley Lynch (32 minute); Roli Sweeney for Anthony Durney (35 minutes); Daryl Flynn for Roli Sweeney (46 minutes); Sean Dempsey for Mark Dempsey (57 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Mark McDermott (59 minutes).



SARSFIELDS: Paddy O'Sullvan; Shea Ryan, Sean Campbell cpt, Tom Aspell; Con Kavanagh, Cian McConnell, Ciaran McInerney Aspell; Matty Byrne, Caoimhin McDonnell; Conor Hartley, Ben McCormack, Barry Coffey; Declan McKenna, Ray Cahill, Alan Smith. Subs: Darragh Ryan for Cian McConnell (18 minutes); Brian McDonnell for Ciaran McInerney Aspell (55 minutes); Cian Costigan for Declan McKenna (57 minutes); Shane Doyle for Ray Cahill (60 minutes).



REFEREE: Niall Colgan.