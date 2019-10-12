12 Kildare finalists announced for Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards

Twenty-four finalists, short-listed for eight of the 10 award categories in the 2019 Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards, were announced today. The finalists were shortlisted from over 300 nominations received.



The winner in each of these categories will receive a specially-commissioned trophy and €4,000 in prize-money, with the exception of the Newcomer Award, who will receive a trip to Dubai, plus €2,500. The other two finalists in each category will each receive €1,000.



The winner’s and finalist’s yard or stud in seven categories will also receive €1,000 to be divided amongst employees.



The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Tuesday October 29 in the Killashee Hotel in Naas.

The finalists are:



Racing and Breeding Support Services Award

Willie Gibbons, Track Foreman, Leopardstown Racecourse, Co Dublin;

Wayne Middleton, Strength & Conditioning Coach, RACE, Co Kildare;

Perry Power, Track & Facilities Manager, Tipperary & Cork Racecourses.



Administration Award

Dorothy Fleming, Racing Secretary, Ken Condon, Co Kildare;

Marie Rowley, Racing Secretary, Pat Flynn, Co Waterford;

Geraldine Ryan, Office Manager, Camas Park Stud, Co Tipperary.



Newcomer Award

Tom Harney, Stable Lad & Work Rider, Ross O’Sullivan, Co Kildare;

Cheryl McClean, Exercise Rider & Groom, Willie McCreery, Co Kildare;

Chris McGill, Head Lad, John J Hanlon, Co Carlow.



Horse Care Award

Paul Dupli, Head Lad, Martin Brassil, Co Kildare;

Gerry Hanratty, Assistant Manager, Meadow Court Stud, Co Kildare;

Audrey O’Neill, Exercise Rider & Groom, John Oxx, Co Kildare.



In The Saddle Award

Ganna German, Work Rider & Travelling Groom, Sheila Lavery, Co Meath;

Martin Molloy, Work Rider, Pat Fahy, Co Carlow;

David Roche, Head Lad, Henry de Bromhead, Co Waterford.



Leadership Award (Stud)

Edward Farrell, Head Man, Lisieux Stud, Co Kildare;

Helder Ferreira, Assistant Head Lad, Kildangan Stud, Co Kildare;

Tony O’Meara, Stallion Manager, Coolmore Stud, Co Tipperary.



Leadership Award (Stable)

Niall Amond, Travelling Head Lad, Jessica Harrington, Co Kildare;

Damien Byrne, Yard Manager & Travelling Head Lad, Joseph O’Brien, Co Kilkenny;

Emma Connolly, Travelling Head Lass & Assistant Trainer, Noel Meade, Co Meath.



Dedication to Racing and Breeding Award

Paddy Duffy, Assistant Trainer, Shane Duffy, Co Laois;

Robert Gallagher, Head Lad, Michael Halford, Co Kildare;

Eamonn Leigh, Assistant Trainer, Jessica Harrington, Co Kildare.