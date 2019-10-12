Kildare GAA: Clane minors make no mistake in semi replay

Clane booked their place in the Manguard Plus MFC final following a deserved five point win over St Laurence's in this replayed semi final in Hawkfield on Friday evening.

It was St Laurence's who commanded most of the possession in the opening half and while their lead at the break was just two points (0-6 to 0-4) it could have been greater as The Larries were awarded a controversial penalty just before the break but Clane keeper, Cian Burke, made a brilliant save pushing Harry Kirwan's effort hight and over.

The decision to award the penalty saw both Clane manger, Mickser Condon and selector Martin Lynch remonstrating with match official Matthew Redmond, who it has to be said was very trigger happy with the whistle throughout.

On the resumption it was Clane who took control drawing level before a fine goal from wing back, Cian Shanahan, saw them take the lead that they were never to relinquish.

Larries did find the Clane net in 51 minute through Felix Lawler but Clane had enough in the tank, and a second penalty saw Mark Kelly make no mistake.

The Larries were shown two red cards late on, following a bit of a skirmish but it matter little as Clane won somewhat comfortably in the end on a final score line of Clane 2-9 St Laurence's 1-7.

Scorers: Clane, Cian Shanahan 1-0, Mark Kelly 1-0 (penalty), Aaron Connolly 0-2 (2 frees), Sam Reilly 0-2 (1 free), Adam Fanning 0-2, Cormac Vissard 0-1 (free), Danny Vaughan 0-1, Oisin Tighe 0-1 (free).



St Laurence's, Harry Kirwan 0-4 (3 frees, penalty); Felix Lawler 1-0, PJ Cullen 0-1, Conor Perse 0-1, Kevin Eustace 0-1.



CLANE: Cian Burke; Evan Kelly, Sam Hilliard, Sean Connolly; Cian Shanahan, John Lynch, Harry O'Neill; Danny Vaughan, Rob Davitt; Sam Reilly, Aaron Connolly, Mark Kelly; Keelan O'Connell, Cormac Vissard, Adam Fanning. Subs: Oisin Tighe for Cormac Vissard (half time); Oisin O'Sullivan for Harry O'Neill (37 minutes); Eoin Touhig for Oisin O'Sullivan (black card 48 minutes); Chris Nason for Aaron Connolly (60 minutes); Stephen Brereton for Keelan O'Connell (62 minutes).



ST LAURENCE'S: Daniel Clancy; Colm McMahon, Ciaran Sullivan, Dean Warren; Aaron Kennedy, Luke Gorman, Ian Flemming; Kevin Eustace, Harry Kirwan; Cathal Byrne, Felix Lawler, Alex Mackey; Ross O'Brien, Connor Perse, PJ Cullen. Subs: Adam Griffin for Ross O'Brien (38 minutes); Ben Corcoran for PJ Cullen (black card 49 minutes).

REFEREE: Matthew Redmond.