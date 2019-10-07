Kildare GAA: Lilies take on Carlow or Offaly in Leinster quarters

The draw for the 2020 Leinster SFC draw was held this morning on RTE Radio Sports Bulletin and resulted in Kildare being draw to take on the winners of the preliminary round between Carlow and Offaly.

Full draw:

Carlow v Offaly, winners play Kildare in quarter final.

Wexford v Wicklow, winners play Meath in quarter final.

Louth v Longford winners play Laois in quarter final.

Westmeath v Dublin.

The semi final draw will be held after the quarter finals.