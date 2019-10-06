Naas capture minor hurling title
Boys in blue have too much for a brave Maynooth side
Naas midfielder Conan Boran gather procession ahead of Maynooth Harry Dunne during the Haven Hire Minor A Hurling Championship Final Attachments area
Naas minors captured the Haven Hire Hurling Championsnhip for the second year in a row with a nine point win over Maynooth at St Conleth's Park this afternoon.
Leading at the break by 2-7 to 0-5, Maynooth came back into it somewhat but were thwarted when Naas keeper, Sean Burke, made a brilliant save from a penalty.
Naas went on to win on a final score line of Naas 2-14 Maynooth 1-8d with Naas centre half back,Kevin Kelleher picking up the man of the match award.
in the preceding game, the Minor Hurling B decider, St Michae's (Clane, Kilcock and Cappagh) defeated Moorefield 3-19 and 4-11.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on