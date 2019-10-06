Kildare GAA: Naas crowned senior hurling champions

The long wait is finally over for Naas as they were crowned Haven Hire SHC champions after defeating Coill Dubh by three points at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige this afternoon.

In a game that never really caught light it was Naas who dominated, particularly in the opening half but a total of nine wides, including two 65s and two scoreable frees, kept Coill Dubh in the game through they trailed by four at the break 0-9 to 0-5.

Coill Dubh never showed their true form but a couple of early points on the resumption gave them a glimmer of hope but Naas stuck to their task, hit three on the trot before Dubh responded with three of their own.

Naas edged five clear with 55 gone but while Coill Dubh hit back with the final two points of the game it is Naas who are crowned senior champions for the seventh time and their first 2002.

Final score: Naas 0-15 Coill Dubh 0-12.

Scorers: Naas, Brian Byrne 0-8 (three 65s, 4 frees), James Burke 0-2, Jack Sheridan 0-2 (2 frees), Cathal Dowling 0-1, Michael Purcell 0-1, Shane Ryan 0-1.



Coill Dubh, Mark Delaney 0-7 (6 frees), Jonathan Byrne 0-2, Declan Flaherty 0-1, Ryan Casey 0-1, Diarmuid Cahill 0-1 (free).



NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; Conor Gormley, Richard Hogan, Donal MacSweeney; Paul Sullivan, Rian Boran, Simon Leacy; Shane Broderick, Brian Byrne; Philip Cocoman, Jack Sheridan, Ross Kelly; James Burke, Cathal Dowling, Shane Ryan. Subs: Sean Gainey for Conor Gormley (3 minutes); Michael Purcell for Philip Cocoman (50 minutes); Darach MacDonncha for Donal MacSweeney (55 minutes): Conor Dowling for Shane Ryan (59 minutes); Mark Nevin for Cathal Dowling (62 minutes).



COILL DUBH: Owen Lenehan; Diarmuid Cahill, Dylan Brereton, Joseph Kenny; Barry Mullins, Mark Grace, Conor Gordon; Ross Carew, Luke O'Reilly; Ryan Casey, Declan Flaherty, Tom Brady; Mark Delaney, Jonathan Byrne, Mark Byrne. Subs: Ruairí Hayden for Joseph Kenn (half time).



REFEREE: Dave Coady.