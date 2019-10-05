Kildare GAA: Moorefield hold off second half Athy rally to book final spot

Moorefield remain on course as they bid to make it three county senior titles in a row following a rip-roaring clash with Athy at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon.

Just like the opening semi final, this was played in terrible conditions with constant rain.

Moorefield dominated the opening half, playing their best 35 minutes of this championship they rocked Athy with a goal after 3 minutes, Niall Hurley Lynch capitalising on some terrible marking at the back from Athy.

From there to the break it was Moorefield all the way and they led 1-11 to 0-4 and looking well on their way at that stage.

But Athy showed what they are made of and despite being hit with a further body blow when Eanna O'Connor goaled after 35 seconds of the second half they came storming back, helped by a miss-directed kickout to Niall Kelly who made no mistake.

The champions were under pressurer as Athy came at them in droves cutting the lead back to two but that was as good as it got as Moorefield held out to book a final spot and a meeting with arch rivals Sarsfields.

Final score: Moorefield 2-10 Athy 1-11.



Scorers: Moorefield, Eanna O'Connor 1-4 (4 frees), Niall Hurley Lynch 1-1, Mark McDermott 0-2, Kevin Murnaghan 0-1, Eddie Heavey 0-1, Cian O'Connor 0-1.

Athy, Niall Kelly 1-0, Darroch Mulhall 0-3, James Eaton 0-3 (3 frees), Liam McGovern 0-2 (2 frees), David Hyland 0-1, Pascall Connell 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-1.

MOOREFIELD: Ian McDonnell; Liam Callaghan, Liam Healy, Mark Dempsey; Kevin Murnaghan, James Murray, Sean Healy; Aaron Masterson, Anthony Durney; David White, Eddie Heavey, Cian O'Connor; Niall Hurley Lynch, Mark McDermott, Eanna O'Connor. Subs: Ciaran Kelly for Niall Hurley Lynch (38 minutes); Roli Sweeney for Mark McDermott (47 minutes); Adam Tyrrell for Cian O'Connor (52 minutes); Sean Dempsey for Anthony durney (57 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Eddie Hevey (57 minutes).



ATHY: James Roycroft; Sean Ronan, Cathal McCarron, Mark Hyland; Ross Bell, David Hyland, Brian Kinahan; Kevin Feely, Mick Foley; Liam McGovern, Niall Kelly, Paschal Connell; Darroch Mulhall, Danny O'Keeffe, James Eaton. Subs: John Moran for Ross Bell (20 minutes); Brian Maher for Brian Kinahan (38 minutes); Barry Kelly for Danny O'Keeffe (38 minutes); Kieran Farrell for Mick Foleu (47 minutes);



REFEREE: Liam Herbeert.