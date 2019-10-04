Kildare GAA: Clane and Larries minors must do it all again

Clane and St Laurence's must do it all over again following a dramatic draw in the MFC 'A' semi final at Hawkfield this evening.

Clane led by three at the break 1-6 to 0-6 and looked in a decent position.

St Laurence's upped their game on the resumptioin, a goal from Felix Lawler giving them the lead on 56 minutes.

Clane leveled through Rob Davitt but Larries hit back with two frees from Harry Kirwan to take a one point lead on 64 minutes.

Back came Clane in a last gasp attack and a free from the left saw Sam Reilly hold his nerve to pop it over and leave it 1-11 apiece as the final whistle finally arrived.



Scorers: Clane, John Lynch 1-0, Cormac Vissard 0-2 (1 free), Adam Fanning 0-3, Sam Reilly 0-3 (2 frees), Aaron Connolly 0-1, Rob Davitt 0-1, Mark Kelly 0-1.



St Laurence's, Felix Lawler 1-1 (1 free), Harry Kirawn 0-4 (3 frees), Aaron Kennedy 0-2, Conor Perse 0-2, PJ Cullen 0-1, Ian Fleming 0-1.



CLANE: Cian Burke; Evan Kelly, Sam Hilliard, Chris Nason; Cian Shanahan, John Lynch, Harry O'Neill; Danny Vaughan, Rob Davitt; Sam Reilly, Aaron Connolly, Mark Kelly; Eoin Touhig, Cormac Vissard, Adam Fanning. Subs: Oisin Tighe for Eoin Touhig (half time); Sean Connolly for Cormac Vissard (43 minutes); Keelan O'Connell for Chris Nelson (48 minutes);



ST LAURENCE'S: Daniel Clancy; Colm McMahon, Ciaran Sullivan, Dean Warren; Aaron Kennedy, Luke Gorman, Ian Flemming; Kevin Eustace, Harry Kirwan; Cathal Byrne, Felix Lawler, Alex Mackey; PJ Cullen, Connor Perse, Adam Griffith. Subs: Ross O'Brien for Connor Perse (black card half time); Cian Miley for Adam Griffith (49 minutes); Ben Corcoran



REFEREE: Colin Kearney