Kildare GAA: Naas overwhelm Celbridge to reach minor final

It was well flagged that this Naas minor team were something special and after this display against Celbridge in the MFC 'A' semi final, this evening something special might be a bit of an understatement.

The were simply brilliant.

They came out of the traps at lightening pace scoring the opening five points in just four minutes; it was devastating stuff that had Celbridge reeling.

Tadhg Halpin opened for Celbridge after eight but there was no stopping Naaa a minute later Alex Beirne raised the first green flag.

By the 25 minute the score board read Naas 2-10 Celbridge 0-3, the second Naas goal coming from full forward Brendan Quinn and with Beirne adding the third goal and following up with a penalty in the 29th, Naas led at half time 4-12 to 0-5.

Celbridge had a second half goal ruled out before Naas added another Beirne again finding the net.

Substitute Dermot Hanafan added another before Tom Brown got the seventh.

Overall a very impressive display from Naas who in the end won on a final score of 7-18 to 0-11.

Scorers: Naas, Alex Beirne 3-5 (penalty, 1 free), Paddy McDermott 0-5 (3 frees), Tom Browne 2-0, Brendan Quinn 1-0, Dermot Hanafin 1-1, Drew Costello 0-3, Dan Woulfe 0-2, Sam Morrissey 0-1, Eoin Maguire 0-1.



Celbridge, Tadhg Halpin 0-8 (6 frees), Niall O'Regan 0-2, Barney Kelly 0-1.



NAAS: David Morrissey; Paddy Kelly, Mark Maguire, Eamonn Dunne; Nick Sweeney, Eoin Archbold, Patty McDermott; Drew Costello, Jack Cleary; Tom Browne, Alex Beirne, Eoin Maguire; David Lynch, Brendan Quinn, Dan Woulfe. Subs: Dermot Hanafin for David Lynch (half time); Ferran O'Sullivan for Paddy Kelly (35 minutes); Joe Murphy for Jack Cleary (41 minutes); Conor Duff for Mark Maguire (43 minutes); Sam Morrissey for Eoin Maguire (46 minutes); Declan Kirwan for Alex Beirne (50 minutes).



CELBRIDGE: Thomas Dunne; Dean O'Donoghue, Adam Synnott, Sean Hayden; Adam O'Connor, Cillian Devlin, Sam McHugh; Johnny Ownes, Darragh Archbold; Conor O'Sullivan, Paddy Wall, Ross Maycock; Barney Kelly, Tadhg Halpin, Niall O'Regan. Subs: Colman O'Donovan; Sean Gleeson; Sean Fagan for Sean Hayden (44 minutes);



REFEREE: Paraic McGivern.