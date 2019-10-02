Kildare Ladies: Senior League finals this Saturday
Manguard Plus COE, Hawkfield, venue
Kildare Ladies GAA Club Captains who are taking part in the League Finals on Saturday at Hawkfield
Kildare LGFA senior league finals are set to take place this Saturday, October 5, at Manguard Plus COE, Hawkfield.
In all there are seven finals in total with the Division 7 decider getting under way at 12.45 and the final game, Division 1, Confey v Leixlip concluding at 4 pm.
The full line-up reads:
Div 1: Confey v Leixlip 4pm;
Div 2: Naas v Sarsfields 3.45pm;
Div 3: Maynooth v Kilcullen 3.30pm;
Div 4: Athy v Celbridge 12.30pm;
Div 5: Milltown v Round Towers 1.15pm;
Div 6: Larries2 v Leixlip2 1.45pm
Div 7: Castledermot v Two Mile House 12.45pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on