Kildare Ladies: Senior League finals this Saturday

Kildare LGFA senior league finals are set to take place this Saturday, October 5, at Manguard Plus COE, Hawkfield.

In all there are seven finals in total with the Division 7 decider getting under way at 12.45 and the final game, Division 1, Confey v Leixlip concluding at 4 pm.

The full line-up reads:

Div 1: Confey v Leixlip 4pm;

Div 2: Naas v Sarsfields 3.45pm;

Div 3: Maynooth v Kilcullen 3.30pm;

Div 4: Athy v Celbridge 12.30pm;

Div 5: Milltown v Round Towers 1.15pm;

Div 6: Larries2 v Leixlip2 1.45pm

Div 7: Castledermot v Two Mile House 12.45pm.