Kildare GAA: fixtures for the week ahead

WEDNESDAY OCT 2

Manguard Plus Minor A Football Championship Semi Final

At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Celbridge V Naas 20:00, Ref: Paraic Mc Givern.



FRIDAY OCT 4

Manguard Plus Minor A Football Championship Semi Final

At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Clane V St. Laurence's 20:00, Ref: Colin Kearney.

SATURDAY OCT 5

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Semi Finals

At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Celbridge V Sarsfields 14:00, Ref: Billy O'Connell ; Athy V Moorefield 15:45, Ref: Liam Herbert.

Jack Higgins Final: At Naas: Ballymore Eustace V Sarsfields 2 17:00,Liam Whelan, ET

Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Final: At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Ellistown V Kill 19:00, Ref: Frank Delaney, ET.

SUNDAY OCT 6

Haven Hire Minor B Hurling Championship Final

At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Moorefield V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: Michael Behan;

Haven Hire Minor A Hurling Championship Final

At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Maynooth V Naas, 13:45, Ref: Raymond Kelly;

Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship Final

At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Coill Dubh V Naas 15:30, Ref: David Coady.