Kildare GAA: fixtures for the week ahead
Big weekend on the GAA front
WEDNESDAY OCT 2
Manguard Plus Minor A Football Championship Semi Final
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Celbridge V Naas 20:00, Ref: Paraic Mc Givern.
FRIDAY OCT 4
Manguard Plus Minor A Football Championship Semi Final
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Clane V St. Laurence's 20:00, Ref: Colin Kearney.
SATURDAY OCT 5
Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Semi Finals
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Celbridge V Sarsfields 14:00, Ref: Billy O'Connell ; Athy V Moorefield 15:45, Ref: Liam Herbert.
Jack Higgins Final: At Naas: Ballymore Eustace V Sarsfields 2 17:00,Liam Whelan, ET
Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Final: At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Ellistown V Kill 19:00, Ref: Frank Delaney, ET.
SUNDAY OCT 6
Haven Hire Minor B Hurling Championship Final
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Moorefield V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: Michael Behan;
Haven Hire Minor A Hurling Championship Final
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Maynooth V Naas, 13:45, Ref: Raymond Kelly;
Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship Final
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Coill Dubh V Naas 15:30, Ref: David Coady.
