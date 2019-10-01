In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Ballymore crowned Junior football champions, report, reaction and comment.

Massive weekend on the GAA front with the SHC final between Naas and Coill Dubh. We look ahead to the big game with extensive preview, interviews and comment.

On Saturday the two semi finals of the SFC is down for decision. We look ahead as Sarsfields take on Celbrige while Moorefield play Athy.

IFC semi final reports after Monasterevan and Leixlip set up a final meeting.

Raheens dig deep to retain their senior status.

Rugby: Dermot O'Mahoney's weekly Oval Office plus a round up of the local scene with wins fro Athy and Newbridge while Cill Dara go down, at home, to Boyne.

Racing: Middle Park a let down on many fronts (Robert Catterson).

Greyhounds: Forest Jody excels for Patrick Kehoe.

Golf: Picture Special from Athy Lady President's Prize, plus all the results of the week along with Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

Soccer: Picture Special as Newbrige Town AFC Celebridge their 50th year.

KDFL: Straffan shocked in Division 2 Cup final; JP McDonagh hits his 20th goal of the season for Suncroft AFC plus results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

All that and much more in the this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.