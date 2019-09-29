Kildare GAA: Ballymore crowned Junior champions

Hot favourites Ballymore Eustace were crowned Tom Cross Kildare Junior football champions after defeating a brave Roberstown side on a final score line of Ballymore Eustace 3-12 to 1-8.

While the winners were well worth their win the final score line does not do justice to Robertstown who gave it their all and while never looking like winners they plugged away to the bitter end.

Ballymore got off to a dream start getting a goal inside two minutes from Shane Barrett.

Robertstown converted a penalty after 17 minutes but Ballymore went in at the break leading 1-5 to 1-3.

Three quick points on the resumption sent Ballymore on their way and a second goal from Garreth Clarke all but tied it up but it took three brilliant saves from Ballymore keeper Steve Foley (man of the match) to deny Robertstown a second goal.

A penalty in the 68 minute from Stephen Dwyer ended the scoring as Ballymore were crowned champions on a final score line of Ballymore 3-12 Robertstown 1-8.

Scorers: Ballymore Eustace, Shane Barrett 1-2, Niall Murphy 0-4 (1 free), Stephen Dwyer 1-1 (penalty), Garreth Clarke 1-0, Simon Murphy 0-2, Tadhe Barrett 0-1, Caolan Halpin 0-1, Brian Crowe 0-1.

Robertstown, Danny Scully 1-2 (penalty), Joe Kavanagh 0-4 (3 frees), Noel Byrne 0-2.



BALLYMORE EUSTACE: Steve Foley; Jake Meehan, Mark Barrett, Steve Davis; Keith Fennell, Michael Stewart Byrne, Caolan Halpin; Patrick Murphy, Shane Barrett; Stephen Dwyer cpt., Niall Murphy, Aaron Deegan; Brian Crowe, Garreth Clarke, Tadhg Barrett. Subs: David McAtamney for Patrick Murphy (20 minutes); Simon Murphy for Aaron Deegan (25 minutes); Joe Broderick for Keith Fennell (38 minutes); Niall O'Neill for Brian Crowe (45 minutes); Peter Lawlor for Joe Broderick (black card); Callum McClintock for Steve Davis (black card 60 minutes).



ROBERTSTOWN: David Percival; Cole Lyons, Anthony Moran, Niall Kane; Craig Sullivan, Paul Prior, Mark Kelly; Oisin O'Brien, Danny Scully; Noel Byrne, Robbie Dunne, John O'Sullivan; Joe Carthy, Joe Kavanagh cpt., Peter Hogarty. Subs: Damian Leeson for John O'Sullivan (38 minutes); Jason Butler for Joe Carthy (black card 37 minutes);



REFEREE: Kieran Harris.