Kildare GAA: Raheens retain senior status in cracker

Raheens retained their senior status in a cracking game at Hawkfield this evening, defeating Two Mile House by a single point in a crackding game, winning 0-17 to 1-13.

Raheens showed lots of bottle coming from behind from a Two Mile House side that led by one point at the break, courtesy of a goal just before half time from Aidan Casey.

The House held to their lead and even when Raheens drew level in the second half, The House came back to regain the lead.

But showing plenty of bottle Raheens came storming back and with points from Killian Thompson and David Malone went two clear.

The House replied through Jack Collins but try as they did could not manager to get the equaliser as Raheens held on to win by a single point 0-17 to 1-13, forcing Two Mile House back to intermediate after just one season at senior level.

Scorers: Raheens, Paddy Woodgate 0-6 (3 frees), Liam, Power 0-2, David Malone 0-4, Alan Igoe 0-1 (free), Colm Power 0-2, Killian Thompson 0-1, Rory Donnelly 0-1.

Two Mile House, Aidan Casey 1-6 (6 frees), Tony O'Connor 0-2, Niall Browne 0-1, Andy May 0-1, Matt Kelly 0-1, Peter Kelly 0-1, Jack Collins 0-1.

RAHEENS: Declan Campbell; Tom Dore, Tom Earley, Jack Hamill; Conor Earley, Shane Crowley, Killian Thompson; Liam Power, David Fitzpatrick; David Malone, Alan Igoe, Rory Donnelly; Paddy Woodgate, Colm Power, Graham Waters. Subs: Barry Winder for Alan Igoe (35 minutes); Anthony Thompson for Tom Dore (55 minutes);



TWO MILE HOUSE: John Goff; Nathan Sherry, William Burke, Finnian Breen; Matt Kelly, Peter Kelly, Andy May; Caomhan Doolan, Andy Cregg; Tony O'Connor, Chris Healy, Gavin Burke; Liam Coleman, Niall Browne, Aidan Casey. Subs: Jack Collins for Matth Kelly (half time); Conor Keogh for Liam Coleman (46 minutes); Joe Darcy for Finnian Breen (52 minutes);



REFEREE: Liam Herbert