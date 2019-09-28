Kildare GAA: Leixlip book a place in IFC decider

Leixlip are through to the 2019 Pittman Traffic IFC final following a facile win over Sallins at St Conleth's Park this afternoon (Saturday September 28).

In a game that never rose to any great heights, relegated from the senior ranks last season Leixlip were in control throughout although Sallins did have plenty of possession they never managed to put their opponents under any pressure.

In fairness to Sallins they were hit with early injuries to ace marks man Conor Herbert (injured early on and did not appear for second half) while Alan Marshall was also forced off with what looked like a nasty leg injury in the 17 minute.

Leixlip led at the break 0-7 to 0-3 and really just coasted through the second half, Tommy Moolick getting their only goal in the 57 minute.

Final score: Leixlip 1-11 Sallins 0-7.



Scorers: Leixlip, Tommy Moolick 1-2, Eamonn Murphy 0-4 (2 frees), Jack Brrett 0-2 (2 frees), Paddy Meagher 0-1, Cian Fadian 0-1, Darren McDermott 0-1.



Sallins, Paul Farrelly 0-3 (1 free), Conor Herbert 0-1 (free), Fergal Swan 0-1, Daniel Caulfield 0-1, Jack Sharkey 0-1 (free).



LEIXLIP: Kyle Costello; Conor Flynn, Kevin Conneely, John Doran; Ciaran Fadian cpt., Brian Gibbons, Ivan Clancy; Ronan Fitzsimmons, Tommy Moolick; Darren McDermott, Tom Gibbons, Dessie Hynes; Niall White, Paddy Meagher, Eamonn Murphy. Subs: Jack Barrett for Dessie Hynes (39 minutes); Neil Jordan for Eamonn Murphy (39 minutes): Liam Mahon for Ivan Clancy (52 minutes); Mikey Frency for Paddy Meagher (61 minutes); Eanna McHugh for Conor Flynn (64 minutes).



SALLINS: Dano Sweeney; Cian Sharkey, David Foley, Oisin Byrne; Aaron Carney, Emmet Ralph cpt, Luke Kelly; Kevin Foley, Fergal Swan; Alan Marshall, Conor Herberet, Ben Caulfield; Craig Johnson, Jack Sharkey, Conor Dalton. Subs: Paul Farrelly for Alan Marshall (17 minutes); Daniel Caulfield for Conor Herbert (half time); Ruairí Ó Domnaill for Aaron Carney (37 minutes); Adam Kane for Emmet Ralph (40 minutes): Justin McLoughlin for Conor Dalton (55 minutes);



REFEREE: Henry Barrett.