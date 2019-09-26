Kildare Rugby: Newbridge go down in League opener

The first match of the Leinster League season (Division 2A) saw Coolmine prevail in what proved to be an extremely wet downpour and trying conditions on the pitch throughout the game. Coolmine won scoring 3 tries with 2 converted and 2 penalties to Newbridge’s 2 penalties and one try.

Coolmine with the heavier pack of forwards got off to a good start with a penalty in the 4th minute followed by a converted try in the 7th minute.

Newbridge were well in this match and two penalties in the 9th minute and 20th minutes saw them claw back the score.

Coolmine reasserted their lead with a penalty in the 34th minute followed by a well taken try from their jinking centre in the 36th minute. Another attempt with a penalty from the Newbridge outhalf Sebastian Berti was narrowly wide to leave the half time score at 6 points to 20.

Newbridge raised their game in the second period bringing on Keith Moran in the second row and Brendan Tiernan at wing forward. However, as the conditions got extremely wet it was Coolmine who were the slicker as they kept the ball tight and kicked particularly well.

In the 50th minute as Newbridge piled on the pressure t was Ronan Mangan at number 8 who drove over from a 5-metre scrum for a good Newbridge try. Coolmine finished off the game in the 78th minute as they scored in the corner.

Best for Newbridge were Ronan Mangan at No. 8 and Brendan Commane while Mark Delaney a scrum half delivered good quick ball and centre Billy Delaney did well.

Newbridge are away to Balbriggan on Sunday next at 3 pm.



NEWBRIDGE: Paddy Commane, Will Jennings, Brendan Commane, Pierce Dargan, Scott McMullan, Jeff Dreaper, Ronan Mangan, Michael Ugochukwu, Mark Delaney, Sebastian Berti, Stephen Cooke, Karl Darragh, Billy Delaney, Eimhin Conroy, Donal Cashman Subs: Keith Moran, Brendan Tiernan.