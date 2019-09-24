Kildare GAA: Ballymore hot favs to take Junior title

It was only back in 2017 when Ballymore Eustace were crowned junior football champions, moving up to the intermediate grade the following year they lasted just one season before teturning to the junior grade for this year's championship.

Robertstown on the other hand won this title back in 2011, defeating Two Mile House in the final but now having since returned to the Junior ranks bid one again to be crowned champions.

Before a ball was kicked in anger Ballymore were installed as firm favourites to win this one and while they had a bit of a stumble along the way it will be a major surprise if they fail to be crowned champions.

In the semi final they had a very comfortable victory over Rathcoffey (2-26 to 1-5) in the semi final with ace forward Niall Murphy accounting for ten points of that total and the goals coming from Patrick Murphy and Mark Slevin but this game was well over long before the final whistle.

Robertstown though are one of those teams who cannot be taken lightly. They have a knack of scoring goals and to date have hit a total of 17 goals in this campaign.

They did leave it late to get the better of Caragh in the semi final, coming from behind to win by just one point (2-11 to 1-13) but even with the likes of Joe Kavanagh, Damian Leeson and Danny Scully who have been in sparkling form, it is difficult to see anything but a win for Ballymore Eustace win on Sunday.