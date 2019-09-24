Kildare & District Football weekend fixtures

Kildare & District Football League Fixtures weekending 29th Sept 2019

SATURDAY 28th September 2019

Football Association of Ireland Junior Cup (Round 2): Newbridge FC v Ballinahown FC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm, J.Brecknall; Tullamore Town FC v Bush Celtic FC, Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore, 7pm,

Ace Sports Awards Masters Cup, Round 1, (Straight to penalties if level at FT): Naas AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Naas SC, 5pm, D.Stafford; Leixlip Utd (Div2) v Coill Dubh AFC, Leixlip Amenity, 5pm, D.Whelan

Ace Sports Awards Masters Div 1: Straffan AFC v Leixlip United FC, Lodge Pk, 5pm, E.McCann; Newbridge Town AFC/Athy Town AFC/Sallins Celtic FC/Kildare Town AFC (idle)

Ace Sports Awards Masters Div 2: Maynooth Town AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Rathcoffey rd, 5pm,G.ONeill; Rathangan AFC v Caragh Celtic FC, Canal road, 5pm, J.A.Kelly; Enfield Celtic / Clane United FC (idle)



SUNDAY 29th September 2019

Football Association of Ireland Junior Cup (Round 2): Arlington FC v St. Carthages, Castle Park, 11am, S.Sage; Monread FC v Temple Villa FC, Monread Pk, 11am,E.O Sullivan; Suncroft AFC v Redwood FC, Comm Grds, 11am, M.Hickey; Willow Park FC v Kilcock Celtic FC, willow Park, Athlone, 11am; Mountmellick FC v Coill Dubh AFC, Conor Davis Park, Bay road, 11am; Rosenallis FC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, The Grove, Rosenallis, 11am; Birr Town AFC v Castle Villa AFC, Frank O Connell Park, 11am,

Leinster Football Association Junior Shield (Round 1): All Blacks FC (WEX) v Arlington AFC, Casey Park, 2pm, local; Sallins Celtic FC v Spartak Dynamo FC (LSL), Millbank, 11am; Newbridge United FC v Camolin Celtic FC (WEX), Kilcullen AW, 2pm; Fort Celtic FC (WEX) v Redwood FC, Bargy Commons, Murrintown,2pm, local,

Casey Division 2 Cup Final (10 mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply): Straffan AFC v Old Fort Celtic FC, Old Bog road, Clongorey, 3pm, 3 officials, An.Other,An.Other, An.Other

KDFL Division 3 Cup Semi Finals (10 mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply): Moone Celtic FC -off- Arlington FC, Fortfield Park, 11am,G.McNally OFF; Sallins Celtic FC -off- St. Anthonys Youths FC, Millbank, 11am, P.Donnelly OFF

Division 1-2-3 Shield (Round 1), 10 mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply: Redwood FC -off- Newbridge United FC, Old Bog road, 11am, E.Owens OFF; Allenwood Celtic FC v Clane United FC, Killina road, 11am, J.McDonnell.



CR Wynne Feeds Senior Division: Rathangan AFC v Naas United FC, Canal rd, 11am, N.Culleton; Clane United FC v Caragh Cetlic FC, Doctors rd, 11am, A.Finn.

Noel Recruitment Premier Division: Kilcullen AFC (Idle).

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1: Naas AFC (Idle).

So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division 2: Park Celtic Summerhill FC v Athy Town AFC, Summerhill, 2pm, AN.Other