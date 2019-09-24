Kildare's Ballymore Eustace plan 50th anniversary celebration

1994 will be a year long recalled and remembered in the annals of Ballymore Eustace famous GAA club.

It was that season the club brought off the magnificent achievement when capturing, not one, but two football championships at Intermediate and Intermediate B level.

A great achievement by the club and to mark the 25th anniversary of that great feat, a night of celebration is being planned in October at Paddy Murphy's licensed premises, the spiritual home of the club.

A night, no doubt when nostalgia will be in the air as players, supporters and club officials will come together and relive and celebrate that great achievement.

The 'A' team was captained by Paul Murphy, while Pat Doyle led out the 'B' squad to success.

Ballymore defeated Castledermot in the Intermediate A final 2-10 to 2-9; while The Intermediate B side defeated St Kevin's 0-6 to 0-4.