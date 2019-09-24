Kildare's Davy Burke ratified as Wicklow senior football manager
Present Sarsfields (Kildare) manager handed a three year term
Davy Burke
At a meeting of the Wicklow GAA Co Board tonight, former Kildare All Ireland winning U20 football manager, Davy Burke, has been ratified as the new senior football manager of The Garden County.
The Confey man, who is the present manager of Sarsfields (Kildare) has been given a three year contract.
No word yet on selectors or backroom team.
