Former Kildare U20 boss, Davy Burke, in line for Wicklow job

Former Kildare U20 manager, Davy Burke, who led Kildare to All Ireland success in 2018, and is the current manager of Sarsfields (Kildare), is expected to be ratified as the new Wicklow senior football manager at this week's Wicklow Co. Board meeting. replacing Kerryman, John Evans, who stepped down earlier this season.

Davy Burke had expressed interest in becoming Kildare manager, that position now filled by Jack O'Connor.

In his first season as manager of Sarsfields, who will play Celbridge in the Kildare SFC semi final on Saturday week, Davy always expressed an interest in getting involved in county management and no doubt if appointed will be a huge addition to Wicklow.