Kildare's Dolores Ruth trained dog pipped in pulsating Derby final

A packed Shelbourne Park on Saturday night saw Lenson Bocko land the 2019 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby prize in one of the most thrilling finishes ever.

The win saw Bocko earn €140,000 for connections, including owners the Lochead-Ponder-Whelan Syndicate and trainer Graham Holland.

Lenson Bocko got over the line just a neck ahead of the fast-finishing Boylesports King, owned by John Boyle of Boylesports and trained by Dolores Ruth in Kildare. The Pat Buckley-trained Run Happy ran a gallant race to finish a further head behind in third place. A photo finish was required to separate all three greyhounds. Killmacdonagh and Mucky Brae took fourth and fifth places respectively.