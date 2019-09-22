Kildare GAA: Jack Sheridan superb as Naas book a final spot

Naas were warm favourites coming into this Haven Hire SHC semi final and while they eventually booked their place in the decider they were given one almighty by a fired-up Éire Óg Corrachoill side who led by three minutes with 50 minutes on the clock in poor conditions at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon.

It was that man Jack Dempsey who dragged his side through this one, a superb display in atrocious conditions, the no 10 hitting no less than 1-8, that included a converted sideline, two 65s and an absolute sublime goal in the 60 minute.

The opening half never reached any great heights but it was Éire Óg CC who led at the break by two points 0-7 to 0-5 as the rain poured down making good hurling extremely difficult.

Naas were made to work their socks off land when Liam Power goaled mid-way through for the Caragh boys and it seemed they just might cause a major shock.

However a stunning final last ten minutes or so got Naas over the line, hitting 1-6 in a blistering finish.

Final score Naas 1-15 Éire Óg Corrachoill 1-10.

Scorers: Naas, Jack Sheridan 1-8 (4 frees, two 65s, s/l), Cathal Dowling 0-2, Michel Purcell 0-2, Simon Lacy 0-1, Brian Byrne 0-1, Shane Ryan 0-1.

Éire Óg Corrachoill, Liam Dempsey 0-7 (4 frees), Liam Power 1-1, Tim Hennessy 0-1, Paul Kennedy 0-1.



NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; Conor Gormley, Richard Hogan, Donal MacSweeney; Paul Sullivan, Rian Boran, Simon Leacy; Shane Broderick, Cathal Dowling; Jack Sheridan, Ross Kelly, Philip Cocoman; Conor Dowling, James Burke,Shane Ryan. Subs: Mick Purcell for Conor Dowling (36 minutes); Sean Gainey for Philip Cocoman (49 minutes); Brian Byrne for Paul Sullivan (54 minuts); Mark Nevin for Donal MacSweeney (64 minutes).



ÉIRE ÓG CORRACHOILL: Paul Dermody; Cathal McGrath, James Dolan, Ben Noone; JP Crotty, Kevin Connor, Danny Boyle; Conor Kielty, Brian Fitzpatrick; Tim Hennessy, Barry Cormack, Paul Kennedy; Liam Dempsey, Joe Dempsey, Rory O'Neill.Subs: Murray O'Byrne for JP Crotty (43 minutes).

REFEREE: Raymond Kelly.