Kildare GAA: Naas add IHC title to earlier junior one
County town boys pull clear in the second half against Maynooth
Naas Sean MacDonnacha breaks clear from the hold of Maynooth Kevin Dunne during the Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Final 2019 played at St Conleths Park, Newbridge
Naas made it two county titles out of two at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, on Saturday afternoon when accounting for Maynooth in the Haven Hire IHC final on a final score line of Naas 3-13 Maynooth 1-13.
There was nothing between the sides at half time at 1-7 apiece but Naas pulled clear in the second half with goals from Richie Ryan and Emmet Carroll, a second half substitute who scored 1-9 in the Junior final, the curtain raiser to this one.
Maynooth gave it their all but on the day just could not match the fire powere of Naas.
Scorers: Naas, Eoin O'Hehir 0-8 (8 frees), Emmet Carroll 1-2, Rian Monaghan 1-1, Richie Ryan 1-1, Ian Blackburne 0-1.
Maynooth, Cian Forde 0-5 (4 frees, 65), Kevin Dunne 1-1, Tadhg Forde 0-3, Graham Kenny 0-2, Matthew Melia 0-1, Fergal Molloy 0-1.
NAAS: Sean Burke; John McKeon, Rob Byrne, David Delahunty; Ruarai Goodfellow, Diarmuid Greene, Harry Carroll; Tommy Hennessy, Sean MacDonnacha; Eoin O'Hehir, Ian Blackburne, Al Bergin; Rian Monaghan, Richie Ryan, Luca Conroy. Subs: Kevin Kelleher for David Delahunty (21 minutes); Emmet Carroll for Luca Conroy (39 minutes): Liam Walsh for Rian Monaghan (62 minutes); Colm Nolan for Eoin O'Hehir (62 minutes).
MAYNOOTH: Seán Bean; Graham Kenny, Joe Brennan, Conor Nolan; Matthew Doran Ronan Dunne, Alan O'Brien; Fiachra Lohan, Micheál Hogan; Matthew Melia, Mikey Gillick, Tadhg Forde; Kevin Dunne, Neil Delaney, Cian Forde. Subs: Fergal Molloy for Neil Delaney (37 minutes); Harry Dunne for Alan O'Brien (43 minutes); Joe Millett for Ronan Dunne (48 minutes).
REFEREE: Conor Daly.
