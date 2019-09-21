Kildare GAA: Naas capture JHC with narrow win over Broadford

Naas captured the Haven Hire JHC final this afternoon, following a two point over a game Broadford outfit, a game that was in doubt right up to the final whistle.

Played, at times, with heavy rain falling, Naas held the upper hand for most of the game, led at the break 1-5 to 0-6 before coming under a fair bit of pressure in the second half but they managed to keep their noses in front, mainly through the accuracy of former Dublin senior player, Emmet Carroll, winning in the end on a final score line of Naas 1-13 Broadford 1-11.



Scorers: Naas, Emmet Carroll 1-9 (8 frees, 65), John Gavigan 0-1, Niall Aherne 0-1, Alex Maher 0-1, Ben Reilly 0-1.

Broadford, David Ryan 1-3, Dean Hanley 0-4 (3 frees), Mikey Barea 0-1, Caelum Flanagan 0-1, Luke Flynn 0-1, Aaron Smyth 0-1.

NAAS: Sean Whelan; Shane Murphy, Tom Crosbie, Shane Kelly; Cormac Wren, Colm O'Connor cpt., David Murphy; Declan O'Neill, Niall O'Leary; Mark Hennessy, Niall Aherne, Ben O'Reilly; John Gavigan, Alex Maher, Emmet Carroll. Subs: Matt Faughnan for Delan O'Neill (38 minutes); Brian Aherne for Mark Hennessy (52minutes); Peter Purcell for Ben O'Reilly (54 minutes); Alan Browne for Niall Aherne (62 minutes).

BROADFORD: Thomas Reillt; David Fox, Shane Flanagan, Walter McKeon; David Crroll, Gavin scanlon, Jamie Botle; Killian Galligan, Elian Scanlon; Caelum Flanagan, Luke Flynn, Jack Sutton; Mikey Barea, Aaron Smyth, Dean Hanley. Subs: Dvid Ryan for Aaron Smyth (38 minutes); Jack Donegan for Caelum Flanagan (55 minutes).



REFEREE: Brian Kearney.