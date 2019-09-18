Kildare GAA: Sallins win IFC replay with last kick of the game

A point deep into injury time from Jack Sharkey saw Sallins defeat Allenwood this evening in the quarter final replay of the IFC in Hawkfield.

Sallins led at the break, 2-4 to 0-6, with two fine goals from Conor Herbert and Fergal Swan while one wondered if Allenwood's wasteful scoringattempts in the opening half would cost them.

In fairness Allenwood dominated the second half for long periods and went a point clear in the 61 minutes.

However Sallins showed what they were made of and points from Alan Kane and Sharkey's late point saw them over the line and into the semi final and a date with Lexilip.

The winners showed great resolve but Allenwood will wonder for a long time how they lost this one.

Final score: Sallins 2-8 Allenwood 0-13

Scorers: Sallins, Conor Herbert 1-2 (free), Fergal Swan 1-0, Kevin Foley 0-2, Jack Sharkey 0-2, Paul Farrelly 0-1, Adam Kane 0-1,

Allenwood, Johnny Doyle 0-5 (1 free), Johnny Byrne 0-3, Darren Judge 0-2, Daragh Malone 0-1, Aaron Dunne 0-1. Billy Maher 0-1.

SALLINS: Dano Sweeney; Daniel Caulfield, David Foley, Oisin Byrne; Cian Sharkey, Emmet Ralph, Luke Kelly; Kevin Foley, Fergal Swan; Alan Marshall, Paul Farrelly, Ben Caulfield; Conor Dalton, Jack Sharkey, Conor Herbert. Subs: Mark Byrne for Eric Judge (half time); Adam Kane for Conor Dalton (54 minutes): Craig Johnson for Daniel Caulfied (56 minutes).

ALLENWOOD: Ernie Price; Craig Lenehan, Mark Hogarty, Michael McCormack; Ronan Guilfoyle, Mark Delaney, Steven Conlan; Johnny Doyle, Johnny Byrne; Aaron Dunne, Dragh Malone, Sean Moran; Darren Judge, Billy Maher, Eric Judge. Subs: Mark Byrne for Eric Judge (half time); Joe Carroll for Sean Moran (43 minutes); Killian Darling for Mark Delaney (53 minutes).



REFEREE: Conor Daly.