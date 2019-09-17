Former Kildare boss, Cian O'Neill links up with Cork

Former Kildare manager, Cian O'Neill, is to take up a coaching position with the Cork senior footballers.

O'Neill, who stepped down from the Kildare managerial role after the 2019 championship campaign, is linking up with Cork manager, Ronan McCarthy, along with selectors Gary O'Halloran and Sean Hayes.

Cian, who managed Kildare for four season, is based in Cork and is Head of Department of Sports, Leisure and Childhood Studies at Cork Institute of Technology