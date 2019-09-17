In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Cream comes to the top in senior championship.

Reports of all the championship action including the quarter finals of the senior and intermediate and the Junior Football semi finals.

U16 titles for Clane and Newtown Gaels.

Racing: 2019 Juveniles look in a class of their own (Robert Catterson).

Picture Special from the Irish Champions Longines meeting at the Curragh, as racing raises over one million for Pat Smullen's Cancer Research Fund.

Newbrige Dogs: Texacloth final brings joyful scenes.

Golf: Picture special from Palmerstown Captain's Prize, plus all the result from the Fairways and Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

Handball: Ballymore Eustace's Tom O'Rourke joins the handball greats.

Top class tennis at annual Clane Championships.

Soccer: Suncroft crowned CR Wynne Feeds Senior Division champions; results, fixtures and up-to-date tables plus weekly round-up of Senior Division Focus.

