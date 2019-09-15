Kildare GAA semi final drw: Celbridge v Sarsfields; Athy v Moorefied

The draw for the Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC semi finals and the Pittman Traffic IFC semi finals were made at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige, following the completion of the quarter finals.

No doubt the top four teams at both grades have made it through to the final and we should be in for some cracking semi finals in two weeks ago.

In the IFC: Clogherinkoe v Monasterevan; Leixlip v Allenwood/Sallilns

In the SFC: Celbridge v Sarsfields; Athy v Moorefield