Athy advance after cracking encounter

After a cracking game Athy booked their place in the Joe Mallon SFC semi final with a five point over Johnstownbridge.

The Bridge led by two at the break 1-9 to 0-10.;

However Athy came out of the traps in blistering form on the restart hitting six points in eight minutes. It was a lead they never relinquished despite The Bridge throwing everything at them.

Scorers: Athy, Liam McGovern 0-6 (6 frees), Niall Kelly 0-4, Danny O'Keefe 0-3, James Eaton 0-2 (2 frees), David Hyland 0-3, Kieran Farrell 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-1, Pascall Connell 0-1.



Johnstownbridge, Daniel Flynn 1-1, Sam Doran 0-4, Kelvin McNally 0-4 (4 frees), Luke Flynn 0-2 (45, free), Cathal McNally 0-1, Shane Flanagan 0-1.



ATHY: James Roycroft; Sean Ronan, Cathal McCarron, Mark Hyland; Ross Bell, David Hyland, Brian Kinahan; Kevin Feely, Kieran Farrell; Liam McGovern, Niall Kelly, Paschal Connell; Cian Reynolds, Danny O'Keefe, James Eaton. Subs: David McGovern for Kevin Feely (37 minutes); Darroch Mulhall for Cian Reynolds (44 minutes); Barry Kelly for Kieran Farrell (50 minutes); John Moran for Ross Bell (56 minutes); Tony Gibbons for Liam McGovern (66 minutes).



JOHNSTOWNBRIDGE: Padraig Hurley; Dessie Holton, Jamesie O'Connor, Ian McKeon; Joey Higgins, Keith Cribbin, Naill Vaughan; Seamus McNally, Luke Flynn; Shane Flanagan, Kelvin McNally, Glen Doran; Sam Doran, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally. Subs: Jimmy farrell for Joey Higgins (48 minutes); Eoin O'Donoghue for Seamus McNally (50 minutes).



REFEREE: Liam Herbert.