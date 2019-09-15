Kildare GAA: Sarsfields march on

Sarsfields march on to the semi final of the Joe Mallon Motors SFC following this less than impressive win over Eadestown at St Conleth's Park this afternoon. But having said that the result was never really in any doubt despite Eadestown cutting an 11 point deficit back to four in the second half.

However they added two points before Robbie Confrey capitalised on a back pass to the keeper that went astray Confrey putting the ball into the empty net.

Sarsfields led at the break 3-6 to 1-3, hitting two goals in two minutes, both from Ray Cahill, the first from the penalty spot.

Final score Sarsfields 5-8 Eadestown 2-9

Scorers: Sarsfields, Ray Cahill 2-3 (penalty, 3 frees), Shane Doyle 1-2, Conor Hartley 1-0, Robbie Confrey 1-0, Ben McCormack 0-2, Colm Harnett 0-1.

Eadestown, Cian Bolton 0-6 (5 frees), Conor McCarthy 1-2 (1 free), Conor Doherty 1-0, Rian Boran 0-1.



SARSFIELDS: Paddy O'Sullivan; Colm Harnett, Sean Campbell, Tom Aspell; Darragh Ryan, Ciaran McInerney Aspell, Con Kavanagh; Matt Byrne, Cian McConnell; Shea Ryan, Decky McKenna, Conor Hartley; Ben McCormack, Ray Cahill, Cian Costigan. Subs: Shane Doyle for Cian Costigan (15 minutes); Caoimhin McDonnell for Darragh Ryan (half time); Robbie Confrey for Ben McCormack (40 minutes); Cian McQuillan for Ciaran McInerney Aspell (52 minutes); Dve Marnell for Cian McConnell (58 minutes); Brian McDonnell for Decky McKenna (58 minutes).



EADESTOWN: Mark Murphy; Eoin Cummins, Rian Boran, Adam Fitzsimons; Ronan Slattery, Emmet Bolton, John Lawler; Paul Doherty, Pat O'Sullivan; Johnny Deane, Conor Doherty, Padraic Tuohy; Cian Bolton, Conor McCarthy, Eoin Conneff. Subs: Subs: Calum Fitzsimons for Adam Fitzsimons (half time); Eddie Conroy for Ronan Slattery (38 minutes); Cian Malone for Eoin Conneff (53 minutes);



REFEREE: Henry Barrett.

In the SFC relegatin semi final, Naas got the better of Raheens by two points, 1-6 to 1-4. Raheens now play Two Mile House in the relegation final.