Kildare GAA: Robertstown come from behind to book final spot

Caragh looked on their way to the final of the Tom Cross JFC at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon when leading by three points (1-13 to 1-10) with 52 minutes on the clock but like so often before when Robertstown need a goal there is only one man to go to and that is Joe Kavanagh.

A long ball in from Damian Leeson saw Kavanagh meet it with his fist and the net rattled.

The sides were level 55 minutes on the clock, a replay looked on the cards but then in the 64 minute it was Damian Leeson who fired over to edge Robertstown one ahead.

Austin Nevin had a chance with a free some 44m out, the last kick of the game, but his effort went left and wide, the final whistle arrived with Robertstown booking a final spot.

A very enjoyable game, Robertstown led at the break against 14 man Caragh who lost a man to a straight red after just five minutes, immediately after Danny Scully had found the Robertstown net.

Final score: Robertstown 2-11 Caragh 1-13.

Scorers: Robertstown, Joe Kavanagh 1-4 (1 free), Danny Scully 1-3, Oisin O'Brien 0-1, Robbie Dunne 0-1 Noel Byrne 0-1, Damien Leeson 0-1..

Caragh, Jake Corrigan 1-4 (2 frees), Mikie Behan 0-4 (3 frees), Kevin Dempsey 0-1, Eoghan Garry 0-1, Brian Fitzpatrick 0-1, Nigel Reynolds 0-1, Dam Campbell 0-1.



ROBERTSTOWN: David Percival; Cole Lyons, Anthony Moran, Niall Kane; Craig Sullivan, Paul Prior, Mark Kelly; Oisin O'Brien, Danny Scully; Noel Byrne, Robbie Dunne, John O'Sullivan; Joe Carthy, Joe Kavanagh, Peter Hogarty. Subs: Jason butler for John O'Sullivlan (45 minutes); Daithi Morrin for Joe Carthy (45 minutes); Damian Leeson for Peter Hogarty (50 minutes).



CARAGH: Lorcan Behan; Brian Fitzpatrick, Ivan Moran, Eoghan Garry; Austin Nevin, Kevin Dempsey, Daniel Murray; Kevin Connor, Nigel Reynolds; Paul Dockery, Cillian Manders, Mikie Behan; John O'Mahoney, Dan Campbell, Jake Corrigan. Subs: Jamie Moore for John O'Mahoney (45 minutes); Eoghan O'Haire for Nigel Reynolds (48 minutes); Wes Heavey for Dan Campbell (51 minutes).

REFEREE: David Coady.