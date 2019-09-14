Kildare GAA: Moorefield never troubled in 20 point win

With twenty points to spare over a poor Maynooth side, champions Moorefield march on to the semi final of the Joe Mallon Motors SFC following this comprehensive win at St Conleth's this afternoon, the second quarter final of the SFC.

Maybe it was the inevitability of the result, just like in the opening quarter final, but the Newbridge boys, without at times looking anything in top gear, were so superior it simply emphasises the difference in class between a small number of teams and the rest.

Moorefield scored the opening three points of the half, and really the writing was on the wall with Maynooth raising just two white flags in the entire opening 30 minutes.

Moorefield went in at the break leading by five, 0-7 to 0-2 but it was in the second half when they really opened up and won as they liked, albeit late on.

Three goals from Sean Healy, Cian O'Connor and Ciaran Kelly, all in the last ten minutes or so, were really the icing on the cake as The Moores won on a final score line of Moorefield 3-16 Maynooth 0-5.

Scorers: Moorefield, Adam Tyrrell 0-6 (2 frees), Ciaran Kelly 1-0, Cian O'Connor 1-0, Sean Healy 1-0, Eamonn Callaghan 0-3, Niall Hurley Lynch 0-3 (2 frees), Mark McDermott 0-2, Eddie Hevey 0-2.

Maynooth, Neil Flynn 0-2 (2 frees), Danny O'Sullivan 0-1, Ruadhán Ó Giolláin 0-1, John Mcndrew 0-1.

MOOREFIELD: Ian McDonnell; Liam Callaghan, Liam Healy, Mark Dempsey; Kevin Murnaghan, James Murray, Sean Healy; Aaron Masterson, Daryl Flynn; David Whyte, Eddie Heavey, Eoin O'Connor; Niall Hurley Lynch, Adam Tyrrell, Mark McDermott. Subs: Can O 'Connor for David Whyte (37 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Eoin O'Connor (40 minutes); Anthony Durney for Kevin Murnaghan (black card 41 minutes); Daire Dunne for Anthony Durney (black card 42 minutes); Evan O'Brien for Niall Hurley Lynch (49 minutes); Ciaran Kelly for Daryl Fynn (52 minutes).



MAYNOOTH: Odhran Cussen; Niall O'Sullivan, Sean Kennedy, Conor Coyle; Sean Higgins, Darren Maguire, Ruadhán Ó Giolláin; Bankole Agunsoye, John McAndrew; Kevin Dunne Neil Flynn, Chris Canning; Dasvid Bonass, Mark Donnellan, Danny O'Sullivan. Subs: Sean Sinclair for Chris Canning (27 minutes); Conor Lynch for Dvid Bonass (half time): James Murray for Kevin Dunne (44 minutes); Conchur Ó Giolláin for Danny O'sullivan (51 minutes); Darrragh Hurley for John McAndrew (56 minutes).



REFEREE: Kieran Harris.

In the Joe Mallon SFC relegation semi final, Round Towers defeated Two Mile House 0-17 to 0-10, so Glenn Ryan's boys retain their senior status while Two Mile House now await the losers of the Naas v Raheens second semi final on Sunday.