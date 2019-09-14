Kildare GAA: Celbridge stroll into SFC semi final

Celbridge booked a place in the semi final of the Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC with a facile 13 point win over a very limited Confey side at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon.

In a game not unlike when these met just a few weeks ago, there was always only going to be one winner with Celbridge leading at the break 1-8 to 0-5, the goal coming from Kevin O'Callaghan.

The second half was a boring affair, Celbridge totally in command, adding 1-5 without breaking sweat, while Confey raised just one white flag, that in the opening minute, a pointed free from Niall Carney.

Final score: Celbridge 2-13 Confey 0-6.

Scorers: Celbridge, Paddy Brophy 0-7 (3 frees), Davy Hughes 1-4 (2 frees), Kevin O'Callaghan 1-0, Fergal Conway 0-1, Tony Archbold 0-1.

Confey, Niall Carney 0-3 (3 frees), James Gately 0-2, Conor Jennings 0-1,



CELBRIDGE: Shane McNamara; Hugh McGrillen, Mick O'Grady, Niall Donnelly; Kevin Flynn, John Costello, Conor Plunkett; Fergal Conway, Mick Konastin; Kevin O'Callaghan Tony Archbold, Bryan Flynn; Davy Hughes Paddy Brophy, Mark O'Sullivan. Subs: David Byrne for Kevin O'Callaghan (16 minutes); Dylan Corcoran for David Byrne (38 minutes); Craig Mooney for Bryan Flynn (48 minutes); Liam O'Flynn for Fergal Conway (55 minutes): Cian Powell for Conor Plunkett (59 minutes); Lee Maycock for Mark O'Sullivan (59 minutes).



CONFEY: Eoin Fallon; Joe Kilbane,Conor Deenehy, Colm Chan; Imad Mirza, Ciaran Lyons, Pat Griffin; Hugh Lynch, Paul Divilly; David Slattery, James Gately, Conor Jennings; Mitch McCann, Cathal Jennings, Niall Carney. Subs: Ian Devane for Cathal Jennings (42 minutes); Thomas McCann for Ciaran Lyons (54 minutes); Robbie MacMahon foe Michael McCann (59 minutes); Gearoid O'Sullivan for Imad Mirza (59 minutes).



REFEREE: Ray Kelly.

In the Pittman Traffic IFC quarter final, Clogherinkoe came from trailing at half time to St Kevin's 0-10 to 0-5 to record an impressive win on a final score line of Clogherinkoe 1-16 St Kevin's 0-12.