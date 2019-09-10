In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Jack O'Connor talks Kildare football, his hopes and aspirations and much more.

As the football championship reaches the quarter final stages, we report on all of last week's games and look ahead to this week's fixtures.

Éire Óg Corrahoill shock champions Celbridge, to the reach the SHC semi final.

Racing: Horses to follow from Listowel to Leopardstown (Robert Catterson).

Newbridge dogs: Gary's Gettin Up strikes in Texacloth.

Golf: Picture special from the Homeless Car Classic at Naas plus all the results form the fairways and Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

KDFL: as the KDFL Oscar Traynor inter-league draws closer, we highlight the 25 man panel for the upcoming tournament.

Plus all the results, fixtures, up-to-date tables.

Arlington come from two down to advance along with our weekly look at the CR Wynne Senior Division Focus.

All that, and much more, in this week's Leinster Leader