Kildare GAA: time, dates and venues for championship quarter finals
Busy weekend ahead
With the All Ireand SFC final (replay) down for decision this Saturday, Kildare Co. Board have had to bring scheduled game that day forward to earlier times.
The full fixtures are as follows:
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 12
2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Semi Finals
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Kill V Suncroft GFC 19:45, Ref: Paraic Mc Givern 2 x 10 mins’ extra time if required
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ellistown V Kilcullen 20:00, Ref: Niall Colgan 2 x 10 mins’ extra time if required
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14
2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Quarter Final
at St Conleth's Park: Celbridge V Confey GAA 12:00, Ref: Raymond Kelly; Maynooth V Moorefield 13:45, Ref: Kieran Harris
at Manguard Plus, Hawkfield: Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Relegation Semi Final, Round Towers V Two Mile House 13:30, Ref: Brendan Cawley, ET:
2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final
at Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Clogherinkoe V St Kevin's 12:00, Ref: Fergus Devereux.
SUNDAY SEPTEMBEER 15
Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Semi Final
at St Conleth's Park, Caragh V Robertstown 14:00, Ref: David Coady
Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals
at St Conleth's Park, Sarsfields V Eadestown 15:45, Ref: Henry Barrett; Athy V Johnstownbridge 17:30, Ref: Liam Herbert
Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final
at Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Monasterevan V Milltown / Kilcock 14:00, Ref: Frank Delaney;
Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Relegation Semi Final
at Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Naas V Raheens1 5:30, Ref: Billy O Connell 2 x 10 mins’ extra time if required
Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship
at Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Ballymore Eustace V Rathcoffey 17:00, Ref: Colin Kearney
Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals
at Conneff Park, Leixlip V Straffan 15:00, Ref: Paddy McDermott; Allenwood V Sallins 16:30, Ref: Fergal Barry
