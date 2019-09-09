Kildare GAA: time, dates and venues for championship quarter finals

With the All Ireand SFC final (replay) down for decision this Saturday, Kildare Co. Board have had to bring scheduled game that day forward to earlier times.

The full fixtures are as follows:

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 12

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Semi Finals

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Kill V Suncroft GFC 19:45, Ref: Paraic Mc Givern 2 x 10 mins’ extra time if required

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ellistown V Kilcullen 20:00, Ref: Niall Colgan 2 x 10 mins’ extra time if required



SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14

2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Quarter Final

at St Conleth's Park: Celbridge V Confey GAA 12:00, Ref: Raymond Kelly; Maynooth V Moorefield 13:45, Ref: Kieran Harris

at Manguard Plus, Hawkfield: Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Relegation Semi Final, Round Towers V Two Mile House 13:30, Ref: Brendan Cawley, ET:



2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final

at Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Clogherinkoe V St Kevin's 12:00, Ref: Fergus Devereux.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBEER 15

Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Semi Final

at St Conleth's Park, Caragh V Robertstown 14:00, Ref: David Coady

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals

at St Conleth's Park, Sarsfields V Eadestown 15:45, Ref: Henry Barrett; Athy V Johnstownbridge 17:30, Ref: Liam Herbert

Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final

at Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Monasterevan V Milltown / Kilcock 14:00, Ref: Frank Delaney;

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Relegation Semi Final

at Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Naas V Raheens1 5:30, Ref: Billy O Connell 2 x 10 mins’ extra time if required

Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship

at Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Ballymore Eustace V Rathcoffey 17:00, Ref: Colin Kearney

Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals

at Conneff Park, Leixlip V Straffan 15:00, Ref: Paddy McDermott; Allenwood V Sallins 16:30, Ref: Fergal Barry