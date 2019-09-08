Quarter final draws for Kildare SFC, IFC Championships

The quarter final draws for the Joe Mallon Renault SFC and the Pittman Traffic IFC takes place this afternoon following the two remaining Preliminary SFC quarter finals and one IFC game.

Action in St Conleth's Park gets under way at 2 pm this afternoon when Confey play St Laurence's (2 pm) followed by the clash between Carbury and Johnstownbridge, while in Hawkfield Rathangan take on Straffan in the IFC at 4.

The quarter final draws will see the quarter finalists in one pot and the winners of the preliminary quarter finals in the second. Teams that have met already in the championships can meet again in the quarter finals.

Meanwhile in Clane the Haven Hire SHC quarter final sees Celbridge take on Ére Óg Corrachoill at 5.30.