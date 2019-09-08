Kildare SFC draw: Athy to play Johnstownbridge in quarter final
Celbridge take on Confey
The draws for the quarter finals of the Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC and the Pittman Traffic IFC quarter finals were made this afternoon (Sunday September 8) following the completion of the Preliminary Quarter finals of both, and resulted in the following:
Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC quarter finals:
Celbridge v Confey; Maynooth v Moorefield; Athy v Johnstownbridge; Sarsfields v Eadestown.
Pittman Traffic Quarter finals:
Leixlip v Straffan; Allenwood v Sallins; Clogherinkoe v St Kevin's; Monasterevan v Kilcock/Milltown.
