Sallins GAA, Kildare winners of Chadwick's Kit Out competition

Sallins GAA club has been named the Kildare county winner of the Chadwicks Kit Out Competition.

The competition which has been running all summer offered GAA clubs across Leinster the chance to win over €20,000 worth of Chadwicks’ product to develop their club facilities.

Sallins GAA Club scooped the county prize of €1,000 worth of Chadwicks products which they now intend to use to help build a hurling wall as they continue to focus on developing the hurling and camogie sections of their club.

The Chadwicks Kit Out judging panel comprised of Kilkenny legend Tommy Walsh, his fellow Chadwicks Brand Ambassadors Eamonn Dillon (Dublin) and Collette Dormer (Kilkenny) as well as Chadwicks Group Finance Director, Brian Conneely and Chairperson of the Leinster GAA Infrastructure Committee, PJ Kelly. The panel deliberated over the hundreds of entries that came in from across the province over June and July. They were particularly struck by Sallins GAA’s role in providing its community with a sense of identity which can sometimes be an issue in areas with rapidly expanding populations.

Luke Kiernan from Sallins GAA who wrote the winning submission said; “The Chadwicks Kit Out Competition prize of €1,000 worth of products from our local branch in Naas is very welcome and appreciated and will be used to support the building of our hurling wall. Our focus for 2019 and into 2020 is to develop our hurlers and camogie players and we believe that the introduction of a hurling wall to our club will really help to improve our players' skill levels over the coming years.”