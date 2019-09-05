Irish Derby meeting reverts back to Friday start in 2020

Racing fixtures for 2020 have been just been announced and will see a total of 370 meetings held throughout the season, an addition of seven extra meetings.

However their will be six blank Sundays in that period while the additional fixtures have been allocated to Cork (July 24), The Curragh (September 26), Kilbeggan (July 10), Listowel (May 30), Naas (August 23), Sligo (October 23) and Tramore (July 8).



The Currah Irish Derby Festival reverts back to a Friday evening start, along with Saturday and Sunday meetings with the Irish Derby being held on the Saturday.



There will also be a reduction in the number of the Curragh’s Friday fixtures (down from seven to three), with one Wednesday and one Saturday evening being trialed.

Brian Kavanagh, CEO HRI said Brian Kavanagh said: "We have moved two of the Curragh’s Friday evening fixtures to a Wednesday and a Saturday on a trial basis. The Curragh wishes to evaluate what day will work best for evening meetings and these tweaks should allow them best assess this.”

The Punchestown Festival will be held from Tuesday April 28 to Saturday May 2.

The opening and closing race meetings of the Flat turf season will continue to be run at Naas on Sunday March 22 and Sunday November 1 respectively.