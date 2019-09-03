Thoroughbred Trail ... at Conor O'Dwyer's Yard

What better way to start a day's racing than to take part in the Thoroughbred Trail on Sunday week, September 15 on the Curragh.

A host of racing establishments are opening their yards to the general public, including former top National Hunt jockey and now trainer Conor O'Dwyer, at his Friarstown establishment.

Well know racing journalist Dave Kenna will act as MC at the O'Dwyer Headquarters on Sunday week and everyone is welcome from 10.30 am for a look at what goes on behind the scenes; light refreshments will be served; a super way to start the morning before heading over to the Curragh for Champions weekend and in particular the Pat Smullen Charity for Cancer Research along with a host of Group 1 races.