Johnstownbridge to take on Carbury in preliminary quarters

The draws for the preliminary quarter finals of the Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC and the Pittman Traffic IFC were made this evening at St Conleth's Park and resulted in the following:

JOE MALLON MOTORS SFC Preliminary quarter finals:

Moorefield v Clane; Castledermot v Eadestown; Confey v St Laurence's; Johnstownbrige v Carbury.

PITTMAN TRAFFIC IFC Preliminary quarter finals:

Straffan v Rathangan; Nurney v Sallins; Kilcock v Milltown; St Kevin's v Ballyteague.

TOM CROSS JFC semi finals:

Caragh v Robertstown; Ballymore Eustace v Rathcoffey.

ROUND 3 RESULTS

Joe Mallon SFC, Round 3:

Group 1: Moorefield 0-0 Eadestown 0-0; Sarsfields 0-0 Two Mile House 0-0.

Group 2: Naas 0-16 Maynooth 0-9; Castledermot 0-10 St Laurence's 0-8

Group 3: Celbridge 3-13 Confey 1-16; Carbury 0-15 Raheens 1-11.

Group 4: Athy 0-15 Johnstownbridge 0-11; Clane 1-16 Round Towers 0-14.



Pittman Traffic IFC, Round 3:

Group 1: Clogherinkoe 2-12 Rathangan 1-10; St Kevin's 0-18 Ellistown 0-10.

Group 2: Leixlip 1-11 Nurney 2-4; Straffan 0-0 Kill 0-0.

Group 3: Sallins 2-10 Milltown 1-11; Allenwood 2-15 Suncroft 0-12.

Group 4: Monasterevan 2-6 Kilcock 1-8 Ballyteague 0-13 Kilcullen 1-5.



SFC Group winners: Sarsfields, Maynooth, Celbridge and Athy.

Second placed: Moorefield, Castledermot, Confey and Johnstownbridge.

Third placed: Eadestown, Castledermot, Carbury and Clane.

Relegation semi finalists: Two Mile House, Naas, Raheens and Round Towers.



IFC Group winners: Clogherinkoe, Leixlip, Allenwood, Monasterevan.

Second placed: St Kevin's, Straffan, Sallins and Kilcock.

Third placed: Rathangan, Nurney, Milltown, Ballyteague.

Relegation semi finalists: Ellistown, Kill, Suncroft, Kilcullen.