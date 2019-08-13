Jack O'Connor is the new Kildare manager

Former Kerry three times All Ireland senior winning manager, Jack O'Connor, has been confirmed as the new manager of Kildare senior footballers, following a meeting of the Kildare Executive Committee tonight (Tuesday August 13).

O'Connor takes over from Cian O'Neill who stepped aside a few weeks ago having been in charge for four years; his appointment though still has to be approved by the clubs of the county at the next meeting of the Co. Board, scheduled for the first Tuesday of September.

O'Connor comes with a CV second to none, having initially had enormous success as vocational and county schools level before moving on to the inter county scene where success was achieved at minor, U21 and senior level.

The 59-year-old former school master managed Kerry to five All Ireland senior finals, winning three, in 2004, 2006 and 2012, winning National Football League titles the same three years.

At minor level O'Connor managed the U18s to two All Ireland success (2014 and 2015) while at U21 level he managed The Kingdom to the All Ireland title in 1998; they were beaten finalists the following year.

It is understood that Mayo were chasing O'Connor after Stephen Rochford stepped aside in 2018 while it is also understood that he sought the Kerry senior job for a third time in 2018 after Eamonn Fitzmaurice stepped aside but the job was given to the Peter Keane.

There was much interest in the position of Kildare senior manager once Cian O'Neill stepped aside; apart from many big names from outside the county, a number of well known (and successful) Kildare people were also understood to have shown an interest.

It appears however, that once it became known that Jack O'Connor was interested there was only one name on the list for the job.

Just last week after rumours (premature) that Jack O'Connor was about to be appointed Kildare Co. Board issued a statement saying that no one has been appointed to the post of Kildare senior manager as of then.