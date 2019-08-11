Sarsfields pip Moorefield in day of shocks

Sarsfields got the better of Moorefield in the SFC Group 1 game in St Conleth's Park this evening by a single point.

In a tense game that may not have been a classic but for sheer tension and passion it was hard to surpass.

The sides were level at the break at 0-6 apiece and while Sarsfields opened a three point gap in the second half Moorefield fought back to get within one but in the end the honours when were they belong.

Elsewhere Confey caused a shock when they defeated Carbury while the result of the day belongs to Maynooth who came from behind to defeat St Laurences.

Joe Mallon Motors SFC:

Group 3: Celbridge 4-12 Raheens 1-9;

Group 2: Maynooth 4-13 St Laurence's 1-17;

Group 1: Sarsfields 0-12 Moorefield 0-11;

Group 3: Confey 3-15 Carbury 2-10.

PITTMAN TRAFFIC IFC:

Group 2: Nurney 2-18 Kill 0-9;

Group 4: Monasterevan 2-13 Kilcullen 0-2;

Group 3: Suncroft 0-00 Milltown 0-00;

Group 1: Clogherinkoe 2-16 St Kevin's 1-7;

Group 1: Leixli 3-18 Straffan 2-7.

TOM CROSS JFC:

Rathcoffey 0-14 Rheban 0-14.