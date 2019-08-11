Sarsfields pip Moorefield in day of shocks
Carbury and St Laurence's also taste defeat
Ray Cahil on the mark for Sarsfields
Sarsfields got the better of Moorefield in the SFC Group 1 game in St Conleth's Park this evening by a single point.
In a tense game that may not have been a classic but for sheer tension and passion it was hard to surpass.
The sides were level at the break at 0-6 apiece and while Sarsfields opened a three point gap in the second half Moorefield fought back to get within one but in the end the honours when were they belong.
Elsewhere Confey caused a shock when they defeated Carbury while the result of the day belongs to Maynooth who came from behind to defeat St Laurences.
Joe Mallon Motors SFC:
Group 3: Celbridge 4-12 Raheens 1-9;
Group 2: Maynooth 4-13 St Laurence's 1-17;
Group 1: Sarsfields 0-12 Moorefield 0-11;
Group 3: Confey 3-15 Carbury 2-10.
PITTMAN TRAFFIC IFC:
Group 2: Nurney 2-18 Kill 0-9;
Group 4: Monasterevan 2-13 Kilcullen 0-2;
Group 3: Suncroft 0-00 Milltown 0-00;
Group 1: Clogherinkoe 2-16 St Kevin's 1-7;
Group 1: Leixli 3-18 Straffan 2-7.
TOM CROSS JFC:
Rathcoffey 0-14 Rheban 0-14.
